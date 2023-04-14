A second person has been arrested after the body of a newborn baby was found at a recycling centre in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the Lufton Trading Estate in Yeovil on 12 April after a member of staff discovered the body at around 2.30pm.

Officers then attended a vacant property in Yeovil where a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth.

One day later, on 13 April, a man in his 30s was arrested for the same offence.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender from Avon and Somerset Police said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident. We don't yet know what has happened and are treating the baby’s death as unexplained at this time, pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

“In the meantime, it was necessary to arrest a woman, and later a man, in order to interview them under caution and with the appropriate legal safeguards. Medical support was put in place while the woman was in custody.

"Our enquiries continue pending the results of the post-mortem examination which we don't expect to have for some time so further updates are unlikely at this stage. I would urge people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragic event."