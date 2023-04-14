A new facility to deal with Cornwall's waste and recycling has been approved by a council committee.

Cornwall Council’s strategic planning committee unanimously agreed to grant planning permission for the new facility at Hallenbeagle in Chacewater.

They also asked the operators to put solar panels on the roof of the new building.

The plant will be able to process up to 140,000 tonnes of waste including black bag waste, recyclable materials and food waste.

It will act as a processing centre for waste collected from the kerbside, at dumps and from businesses across the county.

However, the council said that food waste would have to be transported out of the Duchy to a facility in Devon.

Carol Mould, cabinet member responsible for waste services, said that the council would "ideally" have an anaerobic digester facility in Cornwall which could be used for food waste, but said that the Devon facility would be used at first.

The council said that the new facility was needed to ensure it can rollout its new waste collection service, which will add weekly food waste collections and shift black bag waste to be collected fortnightly to encourage households to recycle more.

The council confirmed the new service would be operating across Cornwall by 2025.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, Local Democracy Reporter