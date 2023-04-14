The family of a 33-year-old woman from Chard who died in a car crash have said she will be "greatly missed".

Emma Louise Shirley was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the A358 near Thornfalcon on 24 March.

Another man, who was travelling in the same black Vauxhall Corsa as Ms Shirley, also died.

A driver of a blue Renault Megane involved in the collision was taken to hospital.

In a statement, Emma’s family said: “She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and loved ones.

“Emma had recently found a loving partner, become an active member in her local church and was looking forward to her future.

“We will miss that lovely smile and the chance to see where her new life would take her.”