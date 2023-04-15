A man has died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a crash with a car.

It happened on the A379 between Kingsbridge and Bantham Cross on Friday 14 April.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a black Suzuki motorcycle and a black Kia Ceed at around 2.20pm.

The man, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 64-year-old woman was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The road remained closed while a forensic examination of the scene was completed. It was reopened by around 10.50pm.

Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.