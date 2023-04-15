Sub Focus, CamelPhat, LF System and Skream are among some of the dance acts announced for Glastonbury's Silver Hayes area, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary at Worthy Farm.

The world renowned festival is just over two months away from opening its doors on 21 June. For those still hoping to go, the ticket re-sale takes place on 20 and 23 April.

It comes as the Field of Avalon line-up has also been announced, with Will Young and Gabrielle Aplin among the performers.

This area has its origins in folk, and hosts roots music through to soul, punk, pop, blues and ska.

The Field of Avalon line-up Credit: Glastonbury Festival

The 2023 edition of Silver Hayes will introduce three new stage creations.

The Levels, a new open air nightclub inspired by the crossover of architecture, lighting and experimental musical art-forms, alongside the creative reimagining of ‘The Lonely Hearts Club’, ‘The Firmly Rooted Soundsystem’ and the return of cult favourite, ‘The Wow’ stage.

A new experimental art pavilion will also be unveiled. ‘The Information’ stage will be at Glastonbury for the first time. This is a platform for urgent debate, putting forward-thinking conversation with contemporary electronic music programming.

The Levels line-up Credit: Glastonbury Festival

The full line up can be found here.

Silver Hayes history

1995: Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis granted Malcolm Haynes the task of launching the Festival’s first-ever Dance Tent, which was erected in the Silver Hayes meadow and headlined by Massive Attack, Eat Static and Carl Cox – It then became the Festival’s first permanent electronic music stage.

2005: The rise of dance music across the globe and the success of Glastonbury’s Dance Tent led to the area growing in size into the Dance Village – The offering was then expanded to five stages to reflect the full spectrum of dance and electronic music.

2013: The Dance Village was renamed to Silver Hayes with the aim of further opening up the area to more music, creativity and ideas.

2023: A new evolution for Silver Hayes will include “Future Facing electronic artists, debate, technology, spatial design and club culture fuse together to explore the future of tomorrow”.