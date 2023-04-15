Somerset locals have divided opinions on rumours Banksy has bought their local pub.

Some have suggested the famous graffiti artist has purchased The Crown in Pilton - but although the boozer has had a refurb, its new owner has remained behind the scenes.

ITV News reporter Richard Lawrence visited the village and said the venue had clearly had "a lot of money spent on it".

He added that it was reportedly owned by a small group of private investors, but Banksy himself was "nowhere to be seen".

Pilton is a quiet, quirky place, perhaps best known for the nearby Glastonbury Festival.

While there are plenty of artistic types around the village, no Banksy murals have appeared.

One local man said: "I guess it could be true but nobody knows, I haven't seen him but no one knows what he looks like.

"It could be possible, it would be quite good if it was true. A mural might pop up on the wall."

Another resident said: "There's always rumours about everything, so you don't know what to believe."

And one mused: "Unfortunately we live in the village where the festival is, so perhaps we have to put up with this sometimes."

Over the years The Crown has also been associated with Guy Ritchie and Chris Martin, but for now its new owners remain a mystery.