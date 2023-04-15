Parts of east Bristol could become "car free" later this year in a "liveable neighbourhood" trial.

The scheme will see traffic banned from driving through many parts of Barton Hill, Redfield and St George, in order to make residential streets safer.

It will cover a wide area south of Lawrence Hill, Church Road and Summerhill Road.

Residents living inside the trial area will still be able to drive to their homes, and access will be kept for deliveries and emergency services.

Bristol City Council hopes it will reduce rat-running and pollution, improve the air quality, and make walking and cycling safer.

Other aims of the trial include getting local residents to be more active, reducing social isolation, planting more trees and greenery, and making it safer for children to get to school.

The east Bristol liveable neighbourhood covers Barton Hill, Redfield and St George Credit: Bristol City Council

The experimental trial is expected to launch towards the end of the year. Results will then be monitored and evaluated, before a permanent scheme is brought in, possibly in early 2025.

East Bristol was chosen as the first area because it is close to major developments like the Temple Quarter regeneration scheme, as well as major walking and cycling routes.

Lyndsey Melling, Chair of St George Active Travel Group said: "We're excited that this project has been given the go-ahead.

"A 'liveable neighbourhood' could be a brilliant opportunity to make it easier to move around our streets, which are currently choked with motor traffic."

"We've yet to see the plans for the trial, but from the engagement so far we're hoping they include things like better crossings, greenery and school streets, as well as filtering out through traffic."

"Bristol needs to reduce motor journeys by 50% to meet our net-zero target by 2030, so enabling people to make their journeys by active travel is absolutely vital.

"Liveable Neighbourhoods in other parts of the country have been shown to improve air quality and reduce traffic overall, and things like street trees can help mitigate the impacts of climate change."

If successful, other parts of Bristol could also become liveable neighbourhoods, with local councillors previously calling for a scheme in Bedminster, Ashton and Southville.