Ten aircraft have been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Cornwall.

The fire broke out at Davidstow Flying Club's main air hangar on Tuesday evening (11 April).

Gary Perry, an instructor at the club, told ITV News he checked his camera after an alarm went off and saw the fire take hold.

He said: "I saw this inferno start and I was shaking like a leaf, there was nothing I could do."

Ten aircraft were destroyed Credit: Air Cornwall

In a statement on the club's Facebook page Gary said: "No words can describe how I personally feel at this time, as I have not only lost my fantastic C42B, but also my operating base for my school, and my livelihood."

The aircraft damage is estimated to cost around £300,000. The club had also just had its roof refurbished.

Mr Perry said he is concerned about how the club will now get insurance. Members will be meeting next week to discuss how they will move forward.

The fire service says the matter has been left to Devon and Cornwall police to investigate.