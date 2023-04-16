Concerns growing for missing Bristol man, 21, last seen with scooter

Concerns are growing for a man, 21, who has gone missing in Bristol.

Jack was last seen with a silver scooter near the Soundwell area at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon (15 April).

Police say he was seen wearing a Manchester United top, tan-coloured jumper, blue jeans, grey trainers and glasses.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 7-8ins, slim and has short brown hair.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police added: "We need your help to find missing Jack, 21, who was last seen in the Soundwell area of Bristol at about 2pm yesterday (Saturday 15 April).

"If you see him, please call 999 and give log number 965 of 15 April."