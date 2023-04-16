Easter tourism worth £130m to Cornwall

Tourism organisation Visit Cornwall says this Easter holiday has been worth up to £130m to the local economy.

Chief Executive Malcolm Bell says mixed weather and a visit from Storm Noah mid-week put off some last minute bookings, meaning it was quieter than last year.

However, Mr Bell says overall it has been a positive start to the season.

He said: "Easter normally ends up with one bad day, two ok days and one good day, and this one was exactly like that.

"It's been ok, with lots of late bookings, but certainly not a bumper Easter.

"But it spreads the love a bit, when the weather was off, the all-weather attractions did well."

The Pirates Exhibition includes a new 'immersive' video experience

One attraction to benefit was the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, which launched its new Pirates exhibition at the start of the Easter holidays.

Giles Gould from the museum said: "It's always going to be a bonus for us when the weather isn't great, but our visitor numbers in the last couple of weeks are up 50% on where we'd expect them to be, so that's really positive.

"Pirates is an exhibition that reaches and interests people from all backgrounds and all ages, and the feedback initially has been absolutely great."

Menehay Farm Touring Park at Budock Water in Falmouth says it was busy for Easter, but then had to turn away bookings to let the camping fields dry out.

Janey Dunstan from the park said: "The Easter break was fantastic, we had sunshine which was fabulous.

"Then we had Storm Noah, and the heavens opened so it was a little bit more of a challenge for those following few days.

"Over that week we could have taken more bookings, but it just wasn't to be with the way the weather is.''

Cornwall's Chamber of Commerce says after an unusually busy couple of seasons, visitor numbers have now started to return to pre-covid 2019 levels.

Kim Conchie, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce said: "Those businesses that have adjusted their business models to those absolute bumper years that we've had in the last two years might be a bit disappointed, but actually those people who have come and are here, are spending money."

Visit Cornwall says over the two week Easter holidays, visitors will also spend £20m on the region's high streets and in the retail sector, and £30m on food and drink.

It also says holiday bookings for Cornwall are looking positive for the summer despite the cost of living crisis, but people are booking later than in previous years.