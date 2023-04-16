A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Trowbridge.

Police we were called to reports of a serious assault at a property in Manor Road at around 6am this morning (16 April).

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bristol Southmead Hospital.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath for treatment on his injuries, which are not thought to be serious, and has now been taken to custody.

A scene is currently in place while investigations are carried out.

Wiltshire Police say there is no wider threat to the public.