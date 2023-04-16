A major music festival scheduled to take place on Plymouth Hoe in August has been cancelled, with organisers blaming a 'perfect storm' of rising costs and loss of sponsorship.

The '1 Big Summer' event, which has brought acts such as Supergrass, The Libertines, Chase and Status and Basement Jaxx to the city, will not take place and ticket holders have been told they will be refunded within 21 days.

The festival attracted major names in the music business Credit: Jay Stone/1 Big Summer

In a statement, the organisers said: "A perfect storm of rising costs, reduction in sponsorship income, an end of support for tourism and hospitality such as VAT reductions and an unprecedented strain on people’s disposable income have sadly left the event untenable for this year."

The message said all ticket holders will have their cash refunded automatically within 21 days, adding: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We hope to return in the future."