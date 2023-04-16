Seven people have been injured, two seriously, after four cars crashed near Claverton on Saturday night (15 April).

Emergency services were called to the A36 Warminster Road at around 9.15pm.

A man and a woman were seriously injured, while others also needed hospital treatment.

The cars involved were a white Ford Puma, blue BMW and two Ford Fiestas, one grey and the other blue.

The road was shut for a number of hours but the road closure was lifted at about 10am today (16 April).

Enquiries were carried out at the scene by officers.

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone with any information, or relevant dash cam footage, to contact them.