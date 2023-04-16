Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country journalist Annie Knowlson meets Carla and Alan Bunter - and their flock of friendly sheep

A woman in Somerset is letting people spend time with her "friendly" sheep as a form of therapy.

Shepherdess Carla Bunter knew nothing about farming before buying some rare Valais Blacknose sheep during lockdown.

The mum-of-four, who works full-time at a doctors' surgery, is nicknamed the 'Stiletto Shepherdess' by her friends, as she still wears high heels in her spare time.

After inheriting some money from her grandmother in 2020, she shelled out on the rare breed, which has brought her great joy ever since.

Carla spoke of when she got her first sheep during the pandemic, saying: "This was a haven to come home to every morning.

"I'm lucky that these are my little friends that I see every morning and then at night I put them to bed."

Luckily, she is assisted by her husband Alan, who built the sheep pen while his wife learnt farming from YouTube videos and books.

Now, after holding a taster therapy session, the family are keen to let visitors feed, walk and cuddle the animals as a way to relieve stress.

Alan said: "It really lifts people's spirits."

"It's like an extended family, they're basically part of the family and I think that comes across when people visit.

"They really enjoy spending time with them because they're so cuddly."

The flock in Marston Magna keeps Carla busy, and this week she has welcomed twins Nala and Zuma, with more sets of twins on the way.

Carla welcomed two new arrivals on 14 April Credit: ITV News

Carla said: "I have an alarm that goes off 2.30am every night for the last three months.

"This morning we noticed Dolly was looking uncomfortable so we headed out straight away so we could help them out."

The sessions are expected to be held in a few weeks time, once the new lambs have arrived.