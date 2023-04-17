Footage shows rogue builders openly mocking elderly victim

Play Brightcove video

Footage taken from the phone of one of the three fraudster builders.

A video of fraudulent builders mocking one of their elderly victims has been released.

The footage was found on the phone of one of the three builders who were given prison sentences for fraud.

Two brothers from Minety in Wiltshire and a third man from Aldermaston were sentenced on 13 April at Swindon Crown Court.

Brothers Matty and James Rossiter worked alongside Dean Smith to carry out "worthless" work for huge sums of money. The trio preyed on elderly victims.

In the footage, one of them is heard saying "we're doing some bodging" before describing the man whose roof they were working on as "really old".

Matty Rossiter, 18, and James Rossiter, 24, pleaded guilty to participating in a fraudulent business and fraud by false representation on 24 June last year.

Dean Smith, 21, pleaded guilty on 25 July last year to participating in a fraudulent business.

The charges were for unnecessary and overpriced work carried out at 18 properties.

Customers aged between 44 and 90 were defrauded out of approximately £45,000, with many also having to pay out more to have the work put right.

The biggest losses were £9,000, £8,500 and £5,000.

Matty Rossiter was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, James Rossiter was sentenced to three years and four months in prison and Dean Smith was sentenced to three years in prison.

Wiltshire Council put the video from the phone up on their Public Protection Service Facebook page. It is filmed from the roof of the victim’s house.

The man filming says: “As you can see we are doing some roofing work here. We’re doing some bodging.”

He then films the victim and says: "As you can see the guy who we’re working for, he’s really old."

He calls over to him: “We’re having quite a lot of money for this aren’t we. We want to do you a good job.

"It’s worth doing right isn’t it? It’s your home isn’t it? You need to live in it so you don’t want any more problems after we’re gone do you?"

While he calls out another builder starts to put his arm around the man.

The fraudster builders mocked their elderly victim Credit: LDRS/Wiltshire Council

He goes back to filming the roof and says: “As you can see here, we don’t need to pay thousands for advertisement.

"It’s on the door-to-door knocking. It’s what I’ve done for all my life, and we find guys like this every day. The door-to-door knocking, it’s the way forward.”

During the investigation, many more customers were interviewed who had also been defrauded but did not want to provide a witness statement.

Some were cold-called but many had engaged the men through Facebook and professional-looking websites.

The three men traded under several business names: Southern Homecare, Chippenham Roofing, Skyline Roofing, Wiltshire Roofing, Yate Roofing, Tree Wise, RM Building & Landscapes and Enterprise Roofing.

The offences were committed in Wiltshire, South Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire and Bristol between October 2020 and March 2021.

The standard of the work carried out was described by one chartered surveyor engaged to assess the work as “abysmal”, “carried out with no attendant skill or competence” and “probably without the use of appropriate hand tools”.

The chair of National Trading Standards Lord Michael Bichard said: "These men were calculated in the way they targeted victims, whether through cold-calling and falsely claiming they’d spotted a problem, or misleading people looking for home improvement services.

"They pressured their victims, many of whom were vulnerable, into paying huge amounts upfront for work that afterwards was deemed to be worthless, or worse, had actually caused damage.

"I am grateful to everyone involved in bringing these criminals to justice."

He added: "If you believe you have been the victim of a rogue trader, call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133."

Credit: Jude Holden, Local Democracy Reporter