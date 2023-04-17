Four people suffered stab wounds in a fight at a nightclub in Plymouth at the weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to the "altercation" at Club Jesters at around 3.30am on Sunday 16 April.

They say it happened in the club's foyer and just outside.

Four men sustained stab wounds and two of them required hospital treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives say enquiries are ongoing and are now asking any witnesses to get in touch via the police website or by calling 101 and quoting 50230085904.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org