Four teenagers have been arrested after a suspected arson attack caused serious damage to facilities at a school in Tavistock.

Emergency services were called to a fire which broke out in a container at Tavistock College on Crowndale Road at just before 4pm on Friday 14 April.

The container was severely damaged by the fire as well as the school's running track.

Headteacher of Tavistock College, Mr Muller-Forster, said the community is "appalled" by the incident.

“All at Tavistock College and the entire community are appalled by the damage caused by this reckless act of vandalism", he said.

“This behaviour will impact the community of Tavistock as a whole and the amazing work of Tavistock Athletics Club and will inevitably negatively impact on the school’s ability to run its summer physical education curriculum and the extra-curricular activities that we as a school pride ourselves on.

“We will be supporting the police with their investigation and would also appeal for any information that could lead to identifying who may be responsible so that they can be held accountable for their actions.”

Devon and Cornwall Police want to hear from anyone with information about the fire.

Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “If you witnessed the incident or have any information or video footage that could help with our enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230084908."