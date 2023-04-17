Hundreds of homes have been approved on appeal for a historic grassland in south Bristol.

Bristol City Council had previously refused to approve the Homes England scheme for 260 new houses on Brislington Meadows.

However, news broke today that the planning inspectorate had accepted the developer's appeal and overturned the council's ruling.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees wrote on Twitter that he was "deeply disappointed to see the Government approve plans to build on Brislington Meadows – this wildlife haven needs protection."Homes England's plans are at odds with my administration's efforts to save the site from my predecessor’s 2014 Local Plan."

Jan Wren, a local resident and campaigner against the development, said she was "dismayed, that something of such great value - the only ancient meadow in the whole of Bristol has been given such low value by the government offices.

"This is an amazing space both for ecology and the environment, and for the general health and mental wellbeing, and mental health and wellbeing, of people in the area.

"It is a very well-loved and very well-used local space. The fact that we had over 600 objections when the planning was put onto the Bristol portal.

"We feel very let down by the whole situation."

Jan Wren, a resident and campaigner against the development, said she was "dismayed" by the ruling Credit: ITV News

Homes England has said the homes are necessary to help alleviate the housing crisis in Bristol and that 30 per cent of the development will be "affordable".

Jan added: "We understand the housing crisis, our group is made up of local people, these are our neighbours, our children, our relations. They too struggle to get housing in Bristol.

"There is an area of the meadows that would be absolutely perfect for housing, but then those people feel if this is left untouched they will have the value of this beautiful area."

Meanwhile, the Brislington Meadows Twitter account said: "Unfortunately the planning inspector decided to be on the wrong side of history and allow Homes England to destroy our beloved meadow.

"We are beyond disappointed that democracy was ignored and we are looking at our options moving forward. Thanks for your support."

The Labour councillors for Brislington East, Tim Rippington and Katja Hornchen, also responded to news.

They said: "We are bitterly disappointed that the Planning Inspectorate has allowed Homes England to build on Brislington Meadows - an ecologically important, wildlife-rich meadow that is loved and used by the local community.

"We, alongside residents, believe that Brislington Meadows’s ecological values far outweighs the benefits of building houses there and we made this view clear to the Planning Inspectorate.

"This is not only our view but the view of Bristol City Council as a whole. We have declared an ecological emergency and, recognising the value of the meadows, have removed the site from the emerging Local Plan following its inclusion by our predecessors in 2014 – instead including alternative brownfield sites to make up for lost housing.

"As local councillors we have opposed the proposals alongside Mayor Marvin Rees and Kerry McCarthy MP, based on the ecological evidence provided by the likes of Avon Wildlife Trust. Sadly, Homes England and the Planning Inspectorate have chosen to side-line local democracy and impose this development on us against the will of the city."

In their decision, the planning inspector ruled: "The appeal is allowed, and planning permission is granted for the development of up to 260 new residential dwellings (Class C3 use) together with pedestrian, cycle and vehicular access, cycle and car parking, public open space and associated infrastructure at Land at Broomhill/Brislington Meadows, Broomhill Road, Bristol BS4 4UD."

Homes England declined to comment on the planning inspector's ruling today.