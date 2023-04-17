Play Brightcove video

Police dashcam captures drivers racing on Somerset's roads

Dashcam footage captured the moment two Bridgwater men were caught racing their cars at speeds of at least 100mph in the Somerset town.

Jack Channon, of St John Street, and Lewis Dowds, of Woodbury Road, were caught driving at more than double the 50mph speed limit on the A38 Bristol Road in Bridgwater on 27 May last year.

The men, who are both 22, were each handed a 12-month driving ban at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 12 April after being found guilty of speeding in a 50mph zone and taking part in a race/speed trial on a public highway.

They were both also fined £1,625.

The pair were caught by an officer on patrol who saw their cars being driven at speed along the A38.

The vehicles, a blue Vauxhall Astra and a white Alfa Romeo Giulietta, were intentionally driven alongside each other and rapidly accelerated onto the Dunball roundabout.

PC Nicholas Steele followed the vehicles and witnessed them drive at estimated speeds of at least 100mph.

He said: “The two vehicles were being driven at a dangerous speed which put other road users at extreme risk. It was clear both drivers had taken the conscious decision to engage in a race on a public highway.

“Both vehicles were stopped at Dunball Services and the drivers were spoken to and subsequently reported for the offences they’ve now been convicted of.

“The magistrates recognised the gravity of these offences and this is reflected in the sentence they were given. A driving licence is an entitlement to drive, and those engaging in reckless behaviour like this can expect to lose that entitlement.”