Moment puppy rescued after falling down steep quarry

Watch the moment the puppy was rescued by a firefighter here.

A dog has been rescued after it fell from a cliff.

The nine-month-old spaniel was walking along Yate Quarry with its owners on Friday 14 April when it fell down the steep cliff.

Teams from Avon Fire and Rescue were sent out to help find the puppy.

After it was located and brought to safety, it was taken to the vets where it was diagnosed with a broken leg.

The operation to rescue the puppy was quite complex Credit: Avon and Somerset Police Drone Team

The Avon and Somerset Police Drone team said: "A Temple Fire Station firefighter gets down to the spaniel, look at that tail wagging.

"Afterwards a quick trip to the vet, the diagnosis is a broken leg, it's home to start the recovery.

"Wishing the little pup a swift recovery."