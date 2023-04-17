A donation box for families of sick children has been broken into and the money inside has been stolen.

The box which was installed on Bryher Church Quay on the Isles of Scilly to collect donations for The Island Haven was destroyed and emptied at some point last week.

The organisation helps provide accommodation for people undergoing medical treatment on the mainland.

Chairman of the charity Tim Guthrie said he was very upset when he was told by volunteers.

"It was a great shock and great sadness really here on the island because so many of us, so many people across the island use honesty boxes to sell all sorts of products and things.

The collection box was destroyed and the charity must now pay to replace it Credit: The Island Haven

"It's very rare something like this happens. It does shake your feelings of trust in people.

Tim said that since posting on facebook, the community has rallied and more than £400 pounds has been raised to help them to recoup their losses.

"Thank you to the community for standing behind us in this unpleasant situation."

When asked if the charity will continue using honesty boxes, Tim said yes.

"We'll continue because it would be sad to see the island without its level of honesty boxes," he said.

"It's a very unusual occurrence and I hope the person or people who did it are feeling very bad.

"The whole point of this charity is for visitors to the island and members of the island community to be able to access medical facilities on mainland Cornwall.

"Please give the money back - no one will think any the worse of you if you put your hand back in the pocket and put it back in the box."