Police officer charged with raping woman three times while on duty

A police officer from Somerset is due in court accused of raping a woman while he was on duty.

Police Sergeant David Stansbury, from Ilminster, is accused of raping the victim three times in Plymouth in 2009.

The 42-year-old worked for Devon and Cornwall Police from 2009-2011 and is now a serving officer with Hertfordshire Police. He is currently suspended from duty.

Stansbury is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 19 April charged with three counts of rape of a woman aged 16 years or over.

The charges relate to alleged incidents in Plymouth in 2009, while he was on duty. The alleged offences have been under investigation since being reported to Devon and Cornwall Police in September 2020.

If you have any information that you feel may assist this investigation, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling freephone 0800 555 111 or by filling in a simple and secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.