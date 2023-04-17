If you missed out on getting ticket to this year's Glastonbury Festival, you could now be in with a chance of finding a free pair hidden inside a chocolate bar.

The Dutch chocolatiers, Tony’s Chocolonely, has hidden five pair of tickets for the festival inside some of its limited edition chocolate bars in a Willy Wonka gold ticket-style giveaway.

The special chocolate bars can be purchased until 16 June. All profit made from the sales of the limited edition bars will go to Oxfam.

Each of the five lucky winners will receive two general admission, weekend entry tickets to the festival.

They can redeem entry for themselves and one named guest. You must be aged 18 or over to take part in the giveaway.

Their prize can be redeemed by submitting their unique code through the website found on the back of the winning 'golden' ticket.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 will run from 21 to 25 June.

This year's festival will see the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Elton John, Lizzo and Guns N' Roses take to the main stages across the five-day event.