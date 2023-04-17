Three teenagers have been arrested after children were robbed in Gloucester city centre.

A number of young people were targeted by a group and forced to give over their money between 4pm and 6.30pm in the city centre.

In one incident, two boys were approached by a group on Eastgate Street who robbed them of their cash.

In another incident by the Station Road bus station, a boy was approached and asked to empty his pockets and his bag. Cash was stolen and, when he refused to hand over his phone, he was pushed over.

The parents of the victims also told police the offenders, some of whom were on e-scooters and had their faces covered, had made threats of violence during the robberies.

After viewing the area's CCTV, Gloucestershire Police arrested three teenage boys - two aged 13 and one aged 16 - all from Gloucester, on suspicion of robbery.

They were later released on police bail with conditions which include to not enter parts of the city centre, and one also had a condition to not be in possession of an e-scooter.

Sergeant Matt Puttock, from the Gloucester Neighbourhood Policing team, said: "These incidents would have been frightening for the young victims involved, especially with the threats of violence which they were faced with.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and we appreciate that this will likely cause concern for parents whose kids might be spending some of their time in the city centre during the remainder of the school holidays.

"Our officers will be patrolling the city and anyone who has concerns is asked to please speak with us."