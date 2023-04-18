The A38 is closed in both directions near Bristol Airport following a crash.

A diversion has been put in place along the A370 but the airport is urging passengers to leave extra time to get there.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed from the B3130 Barrow Lane to Currells Lane.

Bristol Airport said they anticipate the closure to last for several hours.

"Please allow additional time for your journey to the Airport today," a spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at just after 7.30am.

"Crews from Bedminster and Temple are currently in attendance alongside police and ambulance colleagues," they added.

Avon and Somerset Police and South Western Ambulance Trust have been approached for comment.