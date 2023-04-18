A woman was sexually assaulted outside a nightclub in Bristol.

The attack happened on Canons Road between 4.30am and 5.30am on 31 January.

Police investigating the incident said the victim was pulled to the ground and stood on, before her top was lifted and she was sexually assaulted.

Avon and Somerset Police officers have issued CCTV images of two women they want to speak to about the attack.

They are described as females, in their late-teens or early 20s. One had dark hair and glasses and the other had long brown hair, and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 522322931.