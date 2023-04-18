Two teenagers have been arrested after a boy was chased by two youths carrying a samurai sword in Cheltenham.

The victim had been walking with friends on Princess Elizabeth Way at around 9.25pm on Sunday 9 April when he was approached by two teenage boys wearing balaclavas.

Police say one of the boys then produced a sword from his trousers and attempted to slash the victim.

The pair then chased him on an e-scooter towards Coronation Square before the victim was able to evade them.

The boys are described as being white, aged about 15, wearing black clothing and balaclavas.

Two boys, one aged 14 and the other 16, both from Cheltenham were arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH and have been released on bail

Officers from Gloucestershire Police are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed two boys in black clothing riding an e-scooter between 8pm and 10pm that night.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online quoting incident 358 of 9 April.