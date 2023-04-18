A dangerous driver who rammed a police car before crashing into a bus shelter in Wiltshire has lost his licence.

Adam Wrobel, 53, of Milverton Court, Swindon, was arrested on 27 January after police spotted him driving a BMW X1 on Dorcan Way, with two totally deflated tyres coming off the alloys.

Officers indicated for Wrobel to stop, which he did. But the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and drove off while they were issuing a Traffic Offence Report.

A pursuit was authorised and officers who were nearby deployed a stinger which punctured the remaining two tyres. The vehicle was then boxed in by officers.

Wrobel's car had two totally deflated tyres that were coming off the alloys. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Wrobel accelerated, striking the bumper of a police car and crashing into a bus shelter, which was not occupied at the time.

Appearing in court last week, Wrobel pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was given an 18-month disqualification and a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 Crown Prosecution Service costs and £154 surcharge.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres, from Wiltshire Police, said: “The sentence given reflects the seriousness of the driver’s actions.

"He was driving a vehicle which was clearly in a dangerous condition and completely unroadworthy – the vehicle was totally devoid of any rubber on the front near side tyre which was leaving grooves in the road surface as a result.

“Wrobel then went on to ram a police vehicle in an attempt to evade capture, putting other road users and pedestrians at risk.

"It was extremely fortunate that nobody was waiting at the bus stop at the time, as this could have had extremely tragic consequences."