Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old boy who has not been seen for days.

Harry was last seen in the evening of Sunday 16 April in the Taunton area.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police believe he also has links to Devon, Cornwall and Southampton.

Harry is described as white, approximately 5ft 2ins tall, with short, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue coat with a fur collar, and grey Nike Jordan trainers.Anyone who sees him is being urged to call 101 quoting reference 5223088214.