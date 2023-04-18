I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is returning to our screens next week - but with a twist.

The new series will see former contestants donning the iconic khaki shorts and red fleeces once again to fight it out in an 'all-stars' challenge in South Africa.

Bristol's Carol Vorderman has been confirmed as one of the celebrities returning to the jungle.

She finished eighth in the 16th series of I'm A Celebrity back in 2016 which was won by Gogglebox's breakout star Scarlett Moffatt with Thornbury's own Joel Dommett in second place.

This 'all-star' version of I'm A Celeb will pit former contestants against each other, with them going head-to-head on challenges instead of competing to win stars as a team.

The series has already been filmed so the public's usual assigning of tasks to the celebs won't happen.

Carol has been shared some of her favourite clips and memories online.

Reminiscing on her memories of the jungle, Carol said her favourite part was waking up outdoors and that 'loved' her time in the camp.

“Doing I’m A Celebrity changed me a lot," she said.

“It made me realise that I was missing many things I loved.

"I’ve got a converted van and I live a bit of a hippie life! I go paddle-boarding all the time now. You get to a point in life where you think everything is all a bonus.

"You can’t say ‘I will do that in 20 years' time’. It made me realise that you need to live in the now.

"I can’t wait to take part in this new series. I loved everything about I’m A Celebrity.”

The celebs are going head-to-head in challenges this series Credit: I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

The Pride of Britain presenter revealed that this wasn't her first trip to South Africa, having gone for the first time after falling in love as a teenager.

“I went to South Africa when I was 19. I met the first love of my life when I was working on an engineering construction site.

"My boss was 24 and we fell in love. His next job was in Botswana and I flew over.

"There were giraffes running around and I swam with great white sharks. I’ve not been on a safari for 40 years and I can’t wait now to do the trials.

"I will try everything and I will try my absolute best.”

As a keen fan of the series, Carol says she loves when the celebs have fun and get up to mischief, instead of being too 'nicey nice'.

“I love it when people get the giggles," she said. "I like it when they are cheeky or bend the rules instead of being nicey nice! I loved it when Amir Khan ate all the strawberries! I love people being mischievous.”

Carol went to the jungle for the first time in 2016 where she finished eighth. Credit: I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Determined to savour every second of her time in the new series, Carol says she isn’t going to have a game plan before she arrives.

“Last time I did I’m A Celebrity, I tried to double bluff everyone,” she said.

“I told them I was frightened of things I wasn’t really, like heights! It did sort of semi-work.

"Afterwards I told them the story as I thought I would never be going again and I admitted what I was really frightened of so now they all know.

“It’s just important to enjoy it and have fun. We’ve still got a WhatsApp group from our time on I’m a Celebrity in 2016!"