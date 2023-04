A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Trowbridge.

Wiltshire Police were called to a property on Manor Road at around 5.55am on Sunday 16 April.

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and he remains in hospital.

Robert Frasonski, aged 24 and of Summerleaze in Trowbridge, has been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 18 April.