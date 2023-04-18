A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after he was punched multiple times in a Cheltenham robbery.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the incident on Whaddon Road at around 10pm on Wednesday 12 April after the victim was punched and had his wallet stolen by another man.

The robbery took place near Cleeve View Road junction.

Police said two people tried to intervene and help the victim but they were also assaulted.

The victim was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment after sustaining facial injuries.

The two members of the public sustained minor injuries.

The offender was described as being a white man in his 30s or 40s and of a slim build. He had brown stubble and was around 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a light grey jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Police have conducted enquiries in the area however would now like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam or CCTV footage.