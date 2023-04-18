A wanted man from Penzance is trolling police online by commenting on his own wanted appeals.

Daniel Galloway has been commenting on social media posts asking people to help locate him.

The 41-year-old is wanted in connection with an investigation into allegations of assault and breach of a restraining order.

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking people to not approach him if they see him and call 999 immediately.

Officers are appealing to the public for information in a bid to locate Galloway.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 9in and of medium build. He has short brown hair and may also have a beard.

He has links to Liskeard, Penzance, Bodmin and Plymouth.

But the only place he appears to have turned up so far is on Facebook posts asking the public for help.

On the Devon and Cornwall Police Facebook appeal, under the username Dan Gall, he addresses someone named Glenn Dyer, who comments: "My mate Afghan Dan."

Hunted man Galloway says: "Getton Glenn. It wasn't me. Got any work?"

He adds: "Anywhere near HMP Exeter would be banging."

Mr Dyer responds and they appear to share an inside joke about his mum, "missus" and "doughnuts."

An exchange of messages under a Devon and Cornwall Police wanted appeal Credit: BPM Media

On another post, he shared a gif of late pop star Michael Jackson eating popcorn in the cinema from his Thriller video - a post often used to imply someone is watching a comments section for entertainment.

When Mark Hatch posts: "Gimp" he responds: "Loves you buddy."

Anyone who sees Galloway is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference 50230078628.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.