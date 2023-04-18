One person has died in a crash on the A38 near Bristol Airport.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal collision on the A38 Bridgwater Road at Barrow Gurney at around 7.35am today (18 April).

The road is closed between the Airpot Tavern and Dial Lane.

Police say three cars caught fire in the crash, with fire and ambulance crews also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "It's believed that, sadly, one person has lost their life. The deceased has not yet been identified.

"A second person is being treated by ambulance for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."

Bristol Airport said they anticipate the closure to last for several hours and is urging passengers to leave extra time to get there.

A diversion is in place along the A370 but motorists are being advised by police to avoid the area.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage call 101 and give the reference 5223089046.