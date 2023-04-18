Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard is returning to work part time after undergoing cancer treatment.

At the end of March, the Labour MP revealed he had been diagnosed with skin cancer and needed to have it removed.

At the time, he said the diagnosis was a "bit of a shock".

But on Tuesday 18 April, he said the operation was "a success" and the cancer has been removed.

Mr Pollard said: "Thank you for all the lovely messages of love and support over the past few weeks.

"I wanted to give an update to say thank you and to let you know the operation to remove the cancer on my face was a success.

"I’m so grateful to the NHS staff who diagnosed, biopsied, operated and treated me. The NHS is wonderful and worth fighting for.

"After a few weeks recovering from the operation at home I’m returning to work part time this week.

Luke Pollard MP revealed he had cancer in March Credit: ITV News

"Skin cancer is on the rise in the South West and across the country. Take any lumps and bumps seriously and please get them checked out.

"I don’t know who needs to read this but please get anything that is worrying you checked out, please do not ignore them.

"Cancer caught earlier is easier to treat with better outcomes. And don’t forget to wear sunscreen."

He said that cancer has given him a new perspective: "Looking in the mirror at my scar I’ve been reminded of the lesson that you should never be ashamed of a scar.

"It simply means you were stronger than whatever tried to hurt you.

"Everyone has scars—whether you can see them or not. Wear yours with pride. I intend to do that with mine."