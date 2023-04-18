Play Brightcove video

Watch Kylie Pentelow's chat with Nancy about her plans for Bristol's Old Vic.

A "stigma of elitism" still exists in theatre, Bristol Old Vic's new artistic director and joint CEO has said.

Nancy Medina is the first woman to hold the role and took over the reins of England's oldest working theatre this spring. Until now, she was perhaps best known locally for setting up the Bristol School of Acting.

In an exclusive interview with ITV West Country, she vowed to uphold the theatre's prestigious reputation, but also reach new audiences.

Nancy, who has lived in Bristol for the last 14 years, said: "Personally, as a black Latinx woman, I feel so excited about this journey.

"All of my values, all of my creative get to be put into this leadership role in where I truly believe that we are all culture, we are all art and that theatre is for everyone."

Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy, a coming-of-age tale set in an all boys, all black, American prep school, will be her first production at the theatre.

Nancy added: "I think there still is a stigma of elitism in theatre but it just isn’t true - theatre really is for everyone.

"And for us we’ve done this amazing redevelopment here at the theatre.

"The foyer is gorgeous, we’re creating welcoming spaces for people - but we have to go beyond that, we have to create spaces where relationships can develop, where belonging can truly happen."

She urged people who would not normally visit the theatre to give it a chance. Bristol Old Vic offers tickets from £5 and 100 free tickets to any main house show for people who have never attended the theatre before.

"Coming up in our season, I really want to make an invitation to the people of Bristol as ‘come and connect with us, have fun with us, laugh with us’.

"There is so much joy and music coming up in the season and I think that is the best way to really introduce ourselves as a place where anyone can have a good time," Nancy said.