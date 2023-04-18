Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage show Hamilton is coming to the West Country - with shows confirmed for Bristol and Plymouth.

The award-winning musical will be coming to Bristol Hippodrome for an eight-week stint in the summer of 2024 with performances beginning on the 30 April.

The show will also make a six-week appearance at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in 2025.

The musical tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Its score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway music to tell the story of America as it was then, in the style of America as it is now.

The Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller production has been playing on London's West End since 2017 and continues to play to sell-out houses at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Hamilton is also visiting 11 other venues during its two-year tour across the UK, starting in Manchester in November 2023 and ending in Norwich in September 2025.

When do tickets go on sale for Hamilton in Bristol and Plymouth?

Bristol

Tickets go on general sale for Hamilton at the Bristol Hippodrome on 15 May at 10am on the ATG website, with pre-sale beginning a few days earlier on Friday 12 May.

Plymouth

No date has been set for the sale of tickets to Hamilton at Theatre Royal Plymouth but they will be up for grabs in 'spring 2024' via the venue's website. The theatre says members will have priority booking access ahead of general sale.

All the dates for Hamilton's UK tour