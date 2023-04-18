Woman stuck living in hospital for three years amid carer shortage

Play Brightcove video

A Swindon family say they have been left angry and frustrated after their adult daughter has had to stay in hospital for three years since she was declared medically fit to leave.

Shelby Myerscough was 20 years old when she suffered a brain injury in 2018.

It took months for Shelby to learn how to speak and walk again but two years after her injury she was told she could leave hospital.

But three years after that, and five years after her initial injury, Shelby is still living Frenchway Hospital in South Gloucestershire due to a shortage of carers.

Shelby's mother Chantal Myerscough told ITV News West Country she believes the situation is 'cruel'.

Shelby was admitted to hospital with a severe brain injury more than five years ago Credit: Chantal Myerscough

Chantal said: "Because she was far too complex, they couldn't meet her needs.

"At one stage Shelby needed six carers to support her at any one time and now she's one-to-one. It's really difficult to hear that units couldn't take Shelby because they felt that she was too complex.

"That was really tricky, that was really really hard emotionally to deal with."

Shelby now spends weekends at home where she is cared for by her family, including her mother who is an NHS nurse.

But she is still waiting to be able to move permanently out of hospital, and she has to return on weekdays.

Chantal says Shelby has been offered a local authority property, which has been adapted to her specific needs and is available to move into in Bristol.

But without a care package available for Shelby, the wait to move out of hospital continues.

Chantal, an NHS nurse herself, says a shortage of carers has caused long delays Credit: ITV News

Chantal said: "As a parent, I'm really frustrated, because when we look at the cost associated with that enhanced hospital stay, that's massive but actually what that has done to us as a family and what that has done to Shelby, it's cruel.

"Shelby has no stimulation, she rarely gets taken out. The only time she gets taken out is when we bring her home and we do everything with her.

"And I find that really frustrating and I think it's cruel."

In a statement the Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board said: “We fully understand the concerns of the Myerscough family, and are continuing to work with them, as well as our social care partners, to find a safe and suitable placement as quickly as possible.”