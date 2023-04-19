Biker dies after crash in North Somerset

A man has died after a crash between a car and a motorbike in North Somerset.

Emergency services were called to Naish Hill, in Clapton-in-Gordano, at around 1.15pm on Monday 17 April.

The motorcyclist was in the process of being taken to hospital by ambulance when he died from his injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time, and they are being offered support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

If you were in the area and saw the incident, or have dashcam or video footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223088525."