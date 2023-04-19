A major A-road in Cornwall has been closed in both directions due to a 'serious' crash.

The collision happened on the A390 between the Pengover Turnoff in Merrymeet and the Butchers Arms Junction in St Ive.

The road closure was reported just before 7am and remains in place as rush hour traffic gets underway.

Traffic has been coping well following the collision, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

Devon and Cornwall Police and South Western Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.

More to follow.