Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a number of businesses in Somerset were burgled.

In the early hours of 10 April, three addresses in Wellington were broken into, including a butchers and coffee shop in Fore Street, and a theatre in Mantle Street.

Officers are treating the incidents as connected and are advising businesses to 'remain vigilant'.

Three businesses were burgled Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The images released show a white man, wearing a coat, beanie-style hat, trousers, trainers, and black gloves. He is shown wearing carrying a cross-body bag.

Wellington Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Kat Forrest said: “We are aware of a small number of commercial burglaries which occurred overnight on 10 April.

“We are treating them as a series and believe they were committed by the same person.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offender and we are keen to speak to the individual in the footage as we think he has valuable information which could aid our investigation.

“We have increased high-visibility patrols in the town and want to reassure the public and local businesses that we are taking this matter seriously.”