Diamond jewellery and watches stolen in North Somerset burglary

Police want to speak to witnesses who may have seen what happened around the Greenhill Road area. Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a burglar forced their way into a home and stole jewellery and watches in a North Somerset village.

The burglar made off with a number of items from the Sandford home, including Tag Heuer watches, diamond necklaces, and rings.

Officers want to speak to witnesses or saw what happened, or anyone acting suspiciously, in the Greenhill Road area between 3.25pm and 4.20pm on Sunday 9 April.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen similar items for sale in recent days, or who may have useful dashcam footage.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.