A police incident has sparked queueing traffic on the M5 near Gloucester.

Emergency services are on the scene and delays are beginning to build in both directions between Junction 12 near Quedgeley and Junction 11A near Cirencester.

At 6.20am traffic monitoring service Inrix has reported that all traffic is being temporarily held and queues are stationary.

Closures are now being lifted, but delays are expected throughout the morning.

A police spokesperson has confirmed that the road closures were in place due to welfare concerns.

National Highways England is urging drivers to allow extra time if travelling in the area.