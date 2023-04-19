Man killed in Devon crash named by police

The man who died in a crash in Devon has been named as Brett Scott.

Mr Brett, from Kingsbridge, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash which happened on the A379 between Kingsbridge and Bantham Cross at around 2.20pm on Friday 14 April.

The 59-year-old died at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are working to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting log 0395 of 14/04/23.