A man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Tiverton.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were called around 4pm on Tuesday 18 April to a crash involving two cars on the A396 near Bickleigh Bridge.

One man was trapped in his car and needed to be rescued by the fire service.

The man, in his 80s, sustained a serious chest injury and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

The cars were recovered by 8.35pm and the scene was left in the hands of highways.