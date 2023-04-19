People are being urged not to share "distressing" footage showing the aftermath of a fatal crash near Bristol Airport.

Three cars caught fire as a result of the crash on the A38 Bridgwater Road at Barrow Gurney at around 7.35am on Tuesday 18 April.

A 42-year-old man from Newport in Wales, who was inside a parked car in a layby, died at the scene. One other person was injured.

Avon and Somerset Police are now urging people not to share "distressing" footage of the incident which has been circulating on social media.

Detectives say they are investigating the footage being shared online and are also seeking witnesses, information and dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area between 7am and 7.35am.

The road was closed between the Airport Tavern and Dial Lane for more than 10 hours after the crash.

Police say the Newport man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer. The driver of a grey Citroen C4 was assessed by ambulance crews at the scene and went home. A third vehicle involved in the collision was parked and unattended at the time.

No-one has been arrested as a result of the incident.

Officer in the case Tony Hall said: "We're aware that distressing footage of this tragic incident is being shared on social media.

"We do have this footage and it does form part of our investigation. We are concerned about the impact such footage could have on the families involved and, potentially, on any future court case.

"I'd ask people to think twice before sharing it, and to report it to the social media platform as appropriate."

If you have any information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation please call 101 and give the reference 5223089046.