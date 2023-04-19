A Plymouth man who has a business making pictures in Braille for visually impaired and blind people says he now wants to expand what he does to help other businesses start using braille to make life better for visually impaired customers.

Twenty-one year old Brandon Hulcoop from Plympton set up his business 'All Things Dotty' making and designing bespoke greetings cards during lockdown. Brandon who was born visually impaired, types out pictures on his cards using braille. He says he wants his cards to allow other blind and visually impaired people feel what things look like.

One of Brandon's images created using Braille Credit: ITV West Country

Brandon says he hopes that as well as appealing to visually impaired people though his cards will also appeal to sighted people.

"If you think a visually impaired person will often live in a house with sighted people, sighted people generally buy paintings but they're not all inclusive, my cards are, I just want to create something that is inclusive for everybody."

Brandon is now looking to expand his business to start creating braille menus for cafes, restaurants and pubs so that visually impaired customers don't have to rely on someone else reading a menu to them.

"Visually impaired people want to go into a restaurant and know what is on the menu and not always rely on family or members of the staff to read it to them. Some business owners think 'well blind people come in with people who can read it to them' but that can be demeaning."

Brandon places his order with Megan Lloyd using a braille menu at Devon cafe Credit: ITV West Country News

One cafe that has already commissioned Brandon to create a Braille menu for them is 'Olive and Twist' in Plympton. Megan Lloyd who works at the cafe told ITV News "As a small business it is really important to us to be inclusive to the local community and to make sure it is accessible to everybody who would like to come here and enjoy the food and drink."