Police officer in court charged with raping woman while on duty

A serving police officer has appeared in court accused of raping a woman multiple times while on duty.

David Stansbury, 42 and of Ditton Street in Ilminster, Somerset, is charged with three counts of rape.

The alleged offences are said to have happened between 23 October and 30 November 2009 in Plymouth.

At that time Stansbury was serving with Devon and Cornwall Police. He is now an officer with Hertfordshire Police but has been suspended from duty.

Stansbury arrived at Bristol Magistrates' Court 20 minutes before the hearing before District Judge Lynne Matthews.

Stansbury, who was dressed in a dark suit and tie, spoke only to confirm his name during the seven-minute hearing. He did not enter a plea.

He has been given unconditional bail and is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 10 May.