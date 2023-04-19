Four teenagers have been arrested after a horror crash that killed three people in Cornwall last night (Tuesday 18 April).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 11.50pm to the A390 near St Ive, Liskeard, following reports that a vehicle had left the road and was located on fire.

Three people who were in the car, believed to be two men aged 18 and 30 and a 16-year-old boy, were confirmed deceased at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place but police say their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The road was closed to allow a full police investigation to take place. The road closure has now been handed to Highways England and is expected to reopen later this evening.

Four teenagers, two boys and two girls, from Liskeard, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in police custody.

Officers have also seized a second vehicle which is believed to be linked to the incident.

Sergeant Tina Green from the Bodmin Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives and our investigation remains ongoing to understand the full circumstances of how this tragic incident occurred.

“Whilst our enquiries are ongoing there will be an increased police presence in the area of the collision and in the wider Liskeard area.

“I would encourage anyone with information which might assist police and anyone who was travelling in the area and may have relevant dash-cam footage to report it to us.”

Sgt Green continued: “We are aware of some comments and speculation on social media and I would remind the public that there is a live and active police investigation in relation to this incident and therefore please refrain from speculating about the nature of the incident and those involved.

“If you see any social media commentary that you feel may assist our investigation, please report that to us also.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report it online here quoting reference 50230120322.

​