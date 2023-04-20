Four bronze sculptures, worth £16,000, have been stolen from a Cirencester art gallery.

Gloucestershire Police say that a woman entered the shop on the afternoon of Wednesday 1 February between 12:35pm and 12:45pm before taking them.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The statues have not yet been found.

Police want to speak with this woman in connection to the incident Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The four sculptures that were stolen were:

A 1ft bronze sculpture of a mother and child

A 5ins bronze sculpture of a goldfinch

A 1.5ft bronze sculpture of little owls

A 1ft bronze sculpture of an owl

A spokesperson for the force said: "It is believed that the woman who police want to speak to was driving a silver convertible Audi and may have been parked at Old Station car park."

Anyone who recognises the woman or who has any information is being asked to complete the case report form and quoting incident 210 of 1 February .